Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.26 million Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.62 changing hands around $0.12 or 5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $176.95M. BLNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -487.79% off its 52-week high of $15.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 16.79% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 million.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.57%, with the 5-day performance at 3.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -21.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.97% over the past 6 months, a -96.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co will rise 43.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 117.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.8 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.61 million and $21.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Blink Charging Co earnings to decrease by -86.95%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.00% of Blink Charging Co shares while 38.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.28%. There are 38.88% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 17.27% of the shares, roughly 4.26 million BLNK shares worth $11.29 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.12% or 2.74 million shares worth $7.27 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $5.74 million under it, the former controlled 8.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 6.56% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $4.29 million.