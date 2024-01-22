Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.34% Incline

In the last trading session, 5.5 million Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.58M. ACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.12% off its 52-week high of $1.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4650 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.61%, with the 5-day performance at -8.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -11.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.66 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurora Cannabis Inc will rise 84.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Cannabis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $50.2 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc earnings to increase by 81.21%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders