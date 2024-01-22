ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 7.92 million ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $9.27 changed hands at $0.22 or 2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.96B. ASX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.02% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.70, which suggests the last value was 27.72% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.30 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.49%, with the 5-day performance at 5.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) is 2.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.46% over the past 6 months, a -51.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR will fall -43.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.31 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.66 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -51.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.80% per year.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 3.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 3.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares while 7.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.60%. There are 7.60% institutions holding the ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.40% of the shares, roughly 30.75 million ASX shares worth $239.51 million.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 21.38 million shares worth $166.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $55.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $26.82 million.