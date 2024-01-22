Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 9.89 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $78.58 changed hands at $4.35 or 5.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.56B. ARM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $78.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 40.82% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 78.97 added 5.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.57%, with the 5-day performance at 12.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 14.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $761.71 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $780.24 million.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.69% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares while 8.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.59%. There are 8.06% institutions holding the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock share, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ARM shares worth $19.83 million.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 46815.0 shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million.