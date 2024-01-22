Are Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 17.49 million Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.53 changing hands around $8.71 or 127.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.14M. SGMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.03% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 86.28% up since then. When we look at Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.93K.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Instantly SGMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 94.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.71 added 127.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 186.62%, with the 5-day performance at 94.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 159.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.91 days.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares while 71.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.78%. There are 71.95% institutions holding the Sagimet Biosciences Inc stock share, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund the top institutional holder. As of Aug 30, 2023, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million SGMT shares worth $7.67 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 0.28 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Jul 30, 2023.