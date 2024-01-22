Are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 5.16 million Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $10.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.22B. PTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.28% off its 52-week high of $17.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 4.06% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is -8.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.46% over the past 6 months, a 76.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc will fall -60.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $788.48 million and $791.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 96.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 88.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc earnings to increase by 53.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.60% per year.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12. The 3.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares while 95.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.01%. There are 95.13% institutions holding the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 27.46% of the shares, roughly 57.12 million PTEN shares worth $683.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.54% or 40.65 million shares worth $486.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 21.65 million shares estimated at $299.62 million under it, the former controlled 10.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 5.82% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million shares worth around $117.82 million.