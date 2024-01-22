Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.72 million Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.07 changing hands around $1.26 or 7.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $606.49M. AAOI’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.07% off its 52-week high of $24.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 90.63% up since then. When we look at Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.16 added 7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is -25.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Optoelectronics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 115.74% over the past 6 months, a 52.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Optoelectronics Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $66.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.58 million and $53.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Applied Optoelectronics Inc earnings to increase by 52.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.51% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares while 51.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.60%. There are 51.18% institutions holding the Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million AAOI shares worth $25.62 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 1.38 million shares worth $23.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $14.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $13.31 million.