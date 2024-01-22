Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session,, 1.03 million Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.74 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $557.49M. APLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.15% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 63.29% up since then. When we look at Applied Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -36.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.34 subtracted -2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.74%, with the 5-day performance at -36.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -29.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.66% over the past 6 months, a 55.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Digital Corporation will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 368.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.6 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $109.47 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 396.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Applied Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 110.54%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 08 and April 23.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.63% of Applied Digital Corporation shares while 47.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.45%. There are 47.37% institutions holding the Applied Digital Corporation stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.50% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million APLD shares worth $54.7 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 4.21 million shares worth $39.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $32.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $17.31 million.