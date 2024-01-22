Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.91 million Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.30. With the company’s per share price at $21.90 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.58B. AR’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.1% off its 52-week high of $30.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.91, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

With action -3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is -2.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.59% over the past 6 months, a -88.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -31.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corp will fall -77.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.35%. The 2024 estimates are for Antero Resources Corp earnings to decrease by -80.46%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders