Analyzing Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.64 changing hands around $0.06 or 9.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.97M. EVTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -303.12% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 20.31% up since then. When we look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.46K.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 added 9.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.06%, with the 5-day performance at 6.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is -18.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertical Aerospace Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.67% over the past 6 months, a 56.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Vertical Aerospace Ltd earnings to increase by 48.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.09% per year.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.18% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares while 11.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.98%. There are 11.81% institutions holding the Vertical Aerospace Ltd stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million EVTL shares worth $3.16 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 0.15 million shares worth $96090.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $3.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 25871.0 shares worth around $16572.0.