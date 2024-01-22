Analyzing Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.71 million Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.97M. GMDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -765.52% off its 52-week high of $2.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 24.14% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3080 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.81%, with the 5-day performance at 2.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 1.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamida Cell Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.54% over the past 6 months, a 46.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamida Cell Ltd will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gamida Cell Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.23 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd earnings to increase by 37.90%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd shares while 31.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.29%. There are 31.85% institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 8.04 million GMDA shares worth $2.24 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 7.97 million shares worth $2.21 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $0.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $0.6 million.