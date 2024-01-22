Analyzing Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86M. ATXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1114.29% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1850 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.98%, with the 5-day performance at -19.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -6.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The 2024 estimates are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 40.18%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.08% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares while 8.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.28%. There are 8.57% institutions holding the Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million ATXI shares worth $0.65 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 52986.0 shares worth $61993.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 9082.0 shares estimated at $10625.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 6236.0 shares worth around $6766.0.