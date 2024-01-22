An Overview of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.69 million Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ:INTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $4.63 changed hands at $0.17 or 3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86B. INTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.51% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 70.41% up since then. When we look at Inter & Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.50K.

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.49 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.73%, with the 5-day performance at -13.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ:INTR) is -11.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inter & Co Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.05% over the past 6 months, a 1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inter & Co Inc will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $274.63 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inter & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $291.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $203.48 million and $210.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Inter & Co Inc earnings to increase by 2457.38%.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15. The 0.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.54% of Inter & Co Inc shares while 13.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.46%. There are 13.75% institutions holding the Inter & Co Inc stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 22.65% of the shares, roughly 64.51 million INTR shares worth $201.91 million.

Banco BTG Pactual SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 3.84 million shares worth $12.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 45646.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.