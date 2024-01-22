An Overview Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

In the last trading session, 6.4 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $87.29 changed hands at $0.89 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.77B. GILD’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.61% off its 52-week high of $87.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.87, which suggests the last value was 16.52% up since then. When we look at Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Instantly GILD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 87.86 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is 9.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gilead Sciences, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.19% over the past 6 months, a -6.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Gilead Sciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.12% per year.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 3.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 87.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.98%. There are 87.92% institutions holding the Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 126.19 million GILD shares worth $9.73 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.10% or 113.37 million shares worth $8.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. With 38.97 million shares estimated at $3.0 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million shares worth around $2.58 billion.