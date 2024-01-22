Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 0.97 million Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.39 changing hands around $0.19 or 8.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.52B. ATUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.05% off its 52-week high of $5.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 26.78% up since then. When we look at Altice USA Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.53 added 8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.58%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) is -1.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altice USA Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.99% over the past 6 months, a 6.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Altice USA Inc earnings to increase by 12.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.40% per year.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.64% of Altice USA Inc shares while 53.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.33%. There are 53.31% institutions holding the Altice USA Inc stock share, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 38.14 million ATUS shares worth $115.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 22.0 million shares worth $66.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $30.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $20.29 million.