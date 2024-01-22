Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.31 or -22.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.80M. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1138.68% off its 52-week high of $13.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was -2.83% down since then. When we look at Agrify Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.8000 subtracted -22.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.59%, with the 5-day performance at -8.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -8.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.64 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agrify Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -208.26%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 03.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.40% of Agrify Corp shares while 3.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 3.96% institutions holding the Agrify Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million AGFY shares worth $65940.0.

AXS Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 28700.0 shares worth $5407.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 26368.0 shares estimated at $4751.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9456.0 shares worth around $1781.0.