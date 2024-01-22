Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 12.55 million Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.75. With the company’s per share price at $42.17 changed hands at $2.03 or 5.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.73B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.45% off its 52-week high of $52.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 79.13% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.06 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.15 added 5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -3.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 146.35% over the past 6 months, a 109.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc will rise 34.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $518.93 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $486.17 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 21.77%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc shares while 88.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 88.80% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 26.68 million AFRM shares worth $409.01 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 22.02 million shares worth $337.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 21.13 million shares estimated at $323.92 million under it, the former controlled 8.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $114.37 million.