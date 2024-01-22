Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at -$0.21 or -5.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $316.93M. ABSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.41% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 67.45% up since then. When we look at Absci Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.53K.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.38 subtracted -5.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.81%, with the 5-day performance at -17.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 13.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Absci Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.42% over the past 6 months, a -2.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Absci Corp will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.19 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 272.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Absci Corp earnings to increase by 4.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.30% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.