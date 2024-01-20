United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) At $7.96: What To Do?

In last trading session, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) saw 12.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.96 trading at $0.17 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.95B. That closing price of UMC’s stock is at a discount of -12.69% from its 52-week high price of $8.97 and is indicating a premium of 15.7% from its 52-week low price of $6.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days UMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $7.96 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. United Micro Electronics ADR’s shares saw a change of -5.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.36 million shares which calculate 11.03 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Micro Electronics ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.48% while that of industry is -13.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -38.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.72% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.70%.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.53% institutions for United Micro Electronics ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UMC for having 20.47 million shares of worth $161.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 15.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.29 million shares of worth $69.77 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $55.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.