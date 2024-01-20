Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) At $7.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw 6.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.51 trading at $0.01 or 0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.29B. That closing price of UAA’s stock is at a discount of -73.77% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 16.25% from its 52-week low price of $6.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.13%, in the last five days UAA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $7.51 price level, adding 10.38% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) showed a performance of -17.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.21 million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Under Armour Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.52% while that of industry is -6.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.20% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.55%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.87% institutions for Under Armour Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at UAA for having 18.2 million shares of worth $136.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.73 million shares of worth $50.53 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.82 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43.73 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.