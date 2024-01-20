UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.23?

In last trading session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) saw 8.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.23 trading at $0.63 or 2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.58B. That closing price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -19.3% from its 52-week high price of $26.52 and is indicating a premium of 44.31% from its 52-week low price of $12.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $22.23 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.51% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of -13.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.95 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UiPath Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 235.71% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.42% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 239.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.20%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.09% institutions for UiPath Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 47.33 million shares of worth $809.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $581.23 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.4 million shares of worth $468.89 million or 5.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $173.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.