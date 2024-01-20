Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) Share Price Rebounds 26.49% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw 19.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.89 trading at -$0.25 or -4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.07B. That closing price of ERIC’s stock is at a discount of -7.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.07%, in the last five days ERIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $5.89 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.38% in past 5-day. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) showed a performance of -1.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.78 million shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.26% while that of industry is -3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.80% in the current quarter and calculating -44.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $8.03 billion and $5.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.80% while estimating it to be -8.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -238.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.50%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.