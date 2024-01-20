TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $11.12?

In last trading session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.12 trading at -$0.15 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.44B. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -21.22% from its 52-week high price of $13.48 and is indicating a premium of 54.23% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.33%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $11.12 price level, adding 9.37% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group ADR’s shares saw a change of -11.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.40% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of -9.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.29 million shares which calculate 3.75 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.17 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $360.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.89% institutions for TAL Education Group ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 20.46 million shares of worth $121.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.05 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.5 million shares of worth $86.44 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.17 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.