Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $13.60?

In last trading session, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) saw 3.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.60 trading at -$0.12 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.96B. That closing price of PAAS’s stock is at a discount of -45.88% from its 52-week high price of $19.84 and is indicating a premium of 3.46% from its 52-week low price of $13.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.87%, in the last five days PAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $13.60 price level, adding 12.71% to its value on the day. Pan American Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.80% in past 5-day. Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) showed a performance of -11.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.85 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pan American Silver Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is -15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $665.96 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $598.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $375.47 million and $339.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 77.40% while estimating it to be 75.90% for the next quarter.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.39% institutions for Pan American Silver Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at PAAS for having 40.99 million shares of worth $557.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 11.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 12.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.28 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.86 million shares of worth $283.7 million or 5.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.79 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $241.99 million in the company or a holder of 4.88% of company’s stock.