Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU): -3.49% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw 38.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.17 trading at $0.12 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.60B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -3.49% from its 52-week high price of $9.49 and is indicating a premium of 61.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.57.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $9.17 price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 10.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of 10.08% in past 30-days.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 475.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.31 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 59.40% while estimating it to be 54.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.91% during past 5 years.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.90% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 252.32 million shares of worth $2.31 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, which was holding about 239.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 63.8 million shares of worth $585.06 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.73 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $474.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.