NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) Stock Ripped -33.19% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 81.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.06 trading at -$0.22 or -3.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.52B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -167.0% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a discount of -0.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.50%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $6.06 price level, adding 19.52% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -33.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.11% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -27.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.21 million shares which calculate 2.2 days to cover the short interests.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -213.18% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.07% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.65% institutions for NIO Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 114.9 million shares of worth $696.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 64.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $387.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $233.98 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.67 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $76.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.