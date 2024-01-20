Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) At $1.59: What To Do?

In last trading session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.02 or -1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $612.36M. That closing price of KIND’s stock is at a discount of -114.47% from its 52-week high price of $3.41 and is indicating a premium of 16.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.24%, in the last five days KIND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 7.06% to its value on the day. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) showed a performance of -18.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.54 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nextdoor Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.11% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.