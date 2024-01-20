MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.08?

In last trading session, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.01 or -0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $701.45M. That closing price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -112.04% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 43.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.92%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 17.87% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corp’s shares saw a change of -25.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.29% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of -30.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.76 million shares which calculate 12.75 days to cover the short interests.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.53 million for the same.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.80%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.78% institutions for MultiPlan Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MPLN for having 215.51 million shares of worth $232.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 33.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 51.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.35 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.08 million shares of worth $17.37 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.