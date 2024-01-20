Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) At $57.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw 5.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.18 trading at -$0.07 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.49B. That closing price of MNST’s stock is at a discount of -5.75% from its 52-week high price of $60.47 and is indicating a premium of 17.58% from its 52-week low price of $47.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days MNST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $57.18 price level, adding 3.74% to its value on the day. Monster Beverage Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.47% in past 5-day. Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) showed a performance of 3.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.83 million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monster Beverage Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.29% while that of industry is 32.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.70% in the current quarter and calculating 13.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.76 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.51 billion and $1.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.20% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.64%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.44% institutions for Monster Beverage Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MNST for having 63.13 million shares of worth $3.61 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 52.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.99 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.8 million shares of worth $1.3 billion or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.04 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.03 billion in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.