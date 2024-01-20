Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) At $398.67: What To Do?

In last trading session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw 27.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $398.67 trading at $4.8 or 1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2963.02B. That closing price of MSFT’s stock is at a premium of 1.16% from its 52-week high price of $394.03 and is indicating a premium of 42.14% from its 52-week low price of $230.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.22%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $398.67 price level. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of 6.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.39 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microsoft Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.56% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.80% in the current quarter and calculating 8.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.13 billion for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.37% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.42%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 22 and January 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.02% institutions for Microsoft Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 653.25 million shares of worth $222.46 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 536.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 231.88 million shares of worth $78.97 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 177.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.29 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.