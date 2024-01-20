Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) At $87.51: So What?

In last trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 17.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.51 trading at $2.69 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.60B. That closing price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -0.41% from its 52-week high price of $87.87 and is indicating a premium of 39.71% from its 52-week low price of $52.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $87.51 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.94% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 7.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.2 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.30% in the current quarter and calculating 109.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.31 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.9 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.62%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.22% institutions for Micron Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MU for having 94.23 million shares of worth $8.25 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 85.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.51 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.1 million shares of worth $2.98 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.3 billion in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.