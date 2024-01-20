Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) 11.04% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.48?

In last trading session, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.99 trading at $3.13 or 9.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of MRUS’s stock is at a premium of 3.52% from its 52-week high price of $33.76 and is indicating a premium of 59.76% from its 52-week low price of $14.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.82%, in the last five days MRUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $34.99 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. Merus N.V’s shares saw a change of 27.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.04% in past 5-day. Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) showed a performance of 40.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.48 million shares which calculate 10.04 days to cover the short interests.

Merus N.V (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Merus N.V is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.62% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.20% in the current quarter and calculating 16.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.3 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $10.67 million and $13.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.90% while estimating it to be -24.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.16% during past 5 years.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.40% institutions for Merus N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. Commodore Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at MRUS for having 4.43 million shares of worth $154.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 7.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.65 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $76.14 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.