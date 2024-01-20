Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) Is 14.16% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw 9.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at $0.05 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.62B. That closing price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -20.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 14.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days LYG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 6.01% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.37% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of -6.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.91 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.56% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.74% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.02% institutions for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd is the top institutional holder at LYG for having 29.13 million shares of worth $63.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 26.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.07 million.

On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.75 million shares of worth $8.2 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.