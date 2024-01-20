Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Is Currently -282.26% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at $0.03 or 1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $625.77M. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -282.26% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 4.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.15%, in the last five days KC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 8.3% to its value on the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -29.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.69% in past 5-day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) showed a performance of -28.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.84 million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.14% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.90% in the current quarter and calculating 32.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $237.26 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $248.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $296.78 million and $259.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.10% while estimating it to be -4.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.03% during past 5 years.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.54% institutions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at KC for having 22.04 million shares of worth $58.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 3.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.75 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $7.78 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.