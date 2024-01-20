Is Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) Expensive At $75.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.21 trading at $0.01 or 0.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.93B. That closing price of SYY’s stock is at a discount of -9.53% from its 52-week high price of $82.38 and is indicating a premium of 17.25% from its 52-week low price of $62.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.01%, in the last five days SYY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $75.21 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Sysco Corp.’s shares saw a change of 2.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.32% in past 5-day. Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) showed a performance of 3.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.0 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sysco Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.98% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 7.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.34 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.16% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.40%.

SYY Dividends

Sysco Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.93% institutions for Sysco Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SYY for having 47.83 million shares of worth $3.6 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.75 million shares of worth $1.18 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.22 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.07 billion in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.