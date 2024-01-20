Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $50.98?

In last trading session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) saw 3.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.98 trading at $0.33 or 0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.31B. That closing price of IONS’s stock is at a discount of -6.79% from its 52-week high price of $54.44 and is indicating a premium of 35.88% from its 52-week low price of $32.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.65%, in the last five days IONS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $50.98 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.80% in past 5-day. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) showed a performance of 0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 million shares which calculate 6.94 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.16% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -127.00% in the current quarter and calculating -6.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $175.48 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $152 million and $128.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.40% while estimating it to be 25.00% for the next quarter.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.09% institutions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONS for having 21.46 million shares of worth $880.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 14.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $595.89 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.88 million shares of worth $277.23 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $194.74 million in the company or a holder of 3.32% of company’s stock.