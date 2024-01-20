Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.32?

In last trading session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw 9.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at -$0.02 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.12B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -43.97% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 14.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days IAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.32 price level, adding 14.07% to its value on the day. Iamgold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.69% in past 5-day. Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.13 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iamgold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 142.86% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250.19 million for the same.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.92% institutions for Iamgold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at IAG for having 44.97 million shares of worth $118.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 31.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.52 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.59 million shares of worth $55.03 million or 5.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.