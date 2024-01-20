How To Know If Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Is Expensive At $56.13.

In last trading session, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw 18.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.13 trading at $5.23 or 10.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.62B. That closing price of W’s stock is at a discount of -61.61% from its 52-week high price of $90.71 and is indicating a premium of 47.43% from its 52-week low price of $29.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.28%, in the last five days W remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $56.13 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. Wayfair Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) showed a performance of -10.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.32 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wayfair Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.64% while that of industry is 24.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.80% in the current quarter and calculating 62.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.14 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.1 billion and $2.77 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.20% while estimating it to be 2.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.91% during past 5 years.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 123.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116.92% institutions for Wayfair Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at W for having 13.03 million shares of worth $847.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 10.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $694.58 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.96 million shares of worth $452.61 million or 7.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $237.21 million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.