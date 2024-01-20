How To Know If Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Is Expensive At $4.34.

In last trading session, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.34 trading at $0.14 or 3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of SABR’s stock is at a discount of -82.49% from its 52-week high price of $7.92 and is indicating a premium of 31.11% from its 52-week low price of $2.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.33%, in the last five days SABR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.34 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Sabre Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.46% in past 5-day. Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) showed a performance of 2.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.43 million shares which calculate 5.16 days to cover the short interests.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sabre Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.63% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.82% institutions for Sabre Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SABR for having 51.15 million shares of worth $163.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 36.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.44 million shares of worth $100.75 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.88 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.