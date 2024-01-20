How To Know If Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) Is Expensive At $10.71.

In last trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 7.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.71 trading at $0.04 or 0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.26B. That closing price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -26.14% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 26.14% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $10.71 price level, adding 7.35% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.54% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of -10.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.8 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Robinhood Markets Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.30% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.07% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 58.06 million shares of worth $579.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, which was holding about 57.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $577.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.2 million shares of worth $198.15 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $195.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.