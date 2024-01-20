How To Know If PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) Is Expensive At $1.08.

In last trading session, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.11 or 11.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.98M. That closing price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -251.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 60.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 750.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.65%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 20.59% to its value on the day. PLBY Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.18% in past 5-day. PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of 51.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 million shares which calculate 10.72 days to cover the short interests.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PLBY Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,146.15% while that of industry is -18.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.90% in the current quarter and calculating 84.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $68.52 million and $56.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.30% while estimating it to be -38.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.73% institutions for PLBY Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at PLBY for having 14.31 million shares of worth $24.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 2.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $1.63 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.