How To Know If NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Expensive At $594.91.

In last trading session, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw 53.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $594.91 trading at $23.84 or 4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1469.43B. That closing price of NVDA’s stock is at a premium of 3.18% from its 52-week high price of $576.00 and is indicating a premium of 71.88% from its 52-week low price of $167.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days NVDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $594.91 price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. NVIDIA Corp’s shares saw a change of 20.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.52% in past 5-day. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) showed a performance of 18.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.84 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NVIDIA Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 268.56% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.65% during past 5 years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.