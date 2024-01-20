How To Know If NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Is Expensive At $52.52.

In last trading session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.52 trading at $1.56 or 3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.86B. That closing price of NRG’s stock is at a premium of 0.19% from its 52-week high price of $52.42 and is indicating a premium of 42.4% from its 52-week low price of $30.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.06%, in the last five days NRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $52.52 price level, adding 0.04% to its value on the day. NRG Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.98% in past 5-day. NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) showed a performance of 6.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.6 million shares which calculate 6.7 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NRG Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 109.92% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 213.70% in the current quarter and calculating 107.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.58 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $7.86 billion and $7.72 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -29.00% while estimating it to be -21.80% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.92% institutions for NRG Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NRG for having 28.53 million shares of worth $1.5 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 22.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.08 million shares of worth $424.51 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $377.25 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.