How To Know If NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Is Expensive At $3.88.

In last trading session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.88 trading at -$0.02 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.42M. That closing price of NN’s stock is at a discount of -56.44% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 59.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 632.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days NN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $3.88 price level, adding 8.49% to its value on the day. NextNav Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.94% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of -8.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.15 million shares which calculate 7.87 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextNav Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -60.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 million for the same.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.03% institutions for NextNav Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at NN for having 14.18 million shares of worth $55.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 8.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and General American Investors Co are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $4.92 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.