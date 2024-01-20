How To Know If Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) Is Expensive At $2.22.

In last trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 3.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at $0.13 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $539.95M. That closing price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -50.9% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 6.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of -8.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.54 million shares which calculate 6.73 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.01% during past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.31% institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 16.34 million shares of worth $47.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., which was holding about 15.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.35 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.1 million shares of worth $9.87 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.