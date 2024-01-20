How To Know If Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) Is Expensive At $383.45.

In last trading session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) saw 19.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $383.45 trading at $7.32 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $985.42B. That closing price of META’s stock is at a premium of 1.67% from its 52-week high price of $377.06 and is indicating a premium of 65.54% from its 52-week low price of $132.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days META remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $383.45 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Meta Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.73% in past 5-day. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) showed a performance of 11.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.45 million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meta Platforms Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.98% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.47%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.14% institutions for Meta Platforms Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at META for having 181.51 million shares of worth $52.09 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 155.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.7 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 68.99 million shares of worth $19.8 billion or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.12 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.