How To Know If Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Is Expensive At $12.65.

In last trading session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 10.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.65 trading at -$0.11 or -0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.97B. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -45.14% from its 52-week high price of $18.36 and is indicating a premium of 37.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.86%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $12.65 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.89% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -19.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.0 million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136.67% while that of industry is 22.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.53% during past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.12% institutions for Lyft Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 55.31 million shares of worth $530.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 30.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $290.79 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.77 million shares of worth $276.7 million or 5.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $93.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.