How To Know If ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) Is Expensive At $23.88.

In last trading session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) saw 7.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.88 trading at $0.44 or 1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.76B. That closing price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -4.86% from its 52-week high price of $25.04 and is indicating a premium of 19.01% from its 52-week low price of $19.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $23.88 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of 0.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.33% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of -2.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.47 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.64% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.90% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.37% institutions for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. WCM Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 70.43 million shares of worth $1.68 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, which was holding about 70.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.68 billion.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.47 million shares of worth $751.62 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $465.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.