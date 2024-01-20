How To Know If GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) Is Expensive At $5.69.

In last trading session, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) saw 3.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.69 trading at -$0.27 or -4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of GDS’s stock is at a discount of -371.53% from its 52-week high price of $26.83 and is indicating a discount of -0.18% from its 52-week low price of $5.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 989.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.53%, in the last five days GDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $5.69 price level, adding 23.0% to its value on the day. GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -37.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.75% in past 5-day. GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) showed a performance of -32.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.26 million shares which calculate 9.84 days to cover the short interests.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GDS Holdings Limited ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.33% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.95% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.51%.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.50% institutions for GDS Holdings Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the top institutional holder at GDS for having 15.84 million shares of worth $174.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 8.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.42 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $5.75 million or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.