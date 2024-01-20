How To Know If Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is Expensive At $94.91.

In last trading session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw 5.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.91 trading at $1.23 or 1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.11B. That closing price of EMR’s stock is at a discount of -6.02% from its 52-week high price of $100.62 and is indicating a premium of 18.93% from its 52-week low price of $76.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days EMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $94.91 price level, adding 0.75% to its value on the day. Emerson Electric Co.’s shares saw a change of -2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.12% in past 5-day. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) showed a performance of -1.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.4 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Emerson Electric Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.77% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.70%.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.77% institutions for Emerson Electric Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EMR for having 52.71 million shares of worth $4.76 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 36.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.34 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.83 million shares of worth $1.61 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.